NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down

Much of east-central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see dangerously hot conditions again Friday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says relief is on the way.

The NWS says monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, which will increase storm chances and decrease temperatures.

"Good chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday for most locations, along with cooler temperatures," the NWS said.

The NWS says the mountains and adjacent lower areas may still be dealing with afternoon and evening storms Sunday, but it should be a nice, cool day.

4/245PM: Greetings! Tired of the hot/dry weather yet? If so, we've got some good news for you! A monsoonal push expected to begin to move into the area Friday afternoon, with increasing chances for showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. One more hot day in the Panhandle Friday, with triple digit temperatures likely at most locations in the Panhandle. The monsoon moisture will shift east tomorrow evening and cover the entire area for Saturday. Good chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday for most locations, along with cooler temperatures expected. A nice cool Sunday expected, with drying weather. Almost a perfect day Sunday, but may still be dealing with afternoon and evening storms across the mountains and adjacent lower areas Sunday.

