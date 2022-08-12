Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible This Weekend In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wet weekend is ahead for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Very active pattern setting up across much of Wyoming with the return of some robust monsoon moisture that will begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. Widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the weekend. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing some very heavy rainfall that may lead to some Flash Flooding concerns.''