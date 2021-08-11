Heavy Smoke Expected to Blanket Southeast Wyoming Again Thursday

Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states is expected to blanket southeast Wyoming again Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for Albany, Converse, Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara and Platte counties, which includes the cities of Laramie, Douglas, Torrington, Cheyenne, Lusk and Wheatland.

The NWS issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

115 PM 8/11 - Smoke from distant wildfires continue to degrade our air quality across southeast Wyoming. Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, The National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne has issued an Air Quality Alert Now through 1 PM Thursday for areas of southeast Wyoming. There is a Special Weather Statement for the Nebraska panhandle for degraded air quality as well. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

WYZ101>103-106>108-115>119-121900-
Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range-
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County-
Goshen County-Laramie Valley-South Laramie Range-
South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County-
East Laramie County-
Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk,
Redbird, Garrett, Esterbrook, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey,
Torrington, Laramie, Bosler, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo,
Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs
101 PM MDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...

The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday.

WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.

WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte,
Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties

WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday

IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.

HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.

CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/

