Heavy Smoke Expected to Blanket Southeast Wyoming Again Thursday

Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states is expected to blanket southeast Wyoming again Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for Albany, Converse, Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara and Platte counties, which includes the cities of Laramie, Douglas, Torrington, Cheyenne, Lusk and Wheatland.

The NWS issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

115 PM 8/11 - Smoke from distant wildfires continue to degrade our air quality across southeast Wyoming. Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, The National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne has issued an Air Quality Alert Now through 1 PM Thursday for areas of southeast Wyoming. There is a Special Weather Statement for the Nebraska panhandle for degraded air quality as well. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

Get our free mobile app

WYZ101>103-106>108-115>119-121900- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County- Goshen County-Laramie Valley-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Esterbrook, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Laramie, Bosler, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 101 PM MDT Wed Aug 11 2021 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte, Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/