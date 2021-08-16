Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much of Southeast Wyoming

 

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

An air quality alert has been issued for much of southeast Wyoming by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and Wyoming Department of Health, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

As of 4 a.m on Monday the alert was scheduled to expire at 1 p.m. Monday, but with expectations of continuing heavy smoke from western wildfires in the forecast, it's very possible that the expiration deadline could be extended.

The weather service posted this statement on its website on Sunday:

 Due to smoke from distant wildfires degrading our air quality across southeast Wyoming, an Air Quality Alert is in effect from 1 PM Today through 1 PM Monday for areas of southeast Wyoming. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

