Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for southeast Wyoming due to smoke filtering into the region from wildfires burning across the western United States.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

Smoke from the wildfires across the western US are resulting in degraded air quality across southeast Wyoming. Through coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, The National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne has issued an Air Quality Alert through 1 PM MDT Tuesday as sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors. A Special Weather Statement for Degraded Air Quality is also in effect for the Nebraska Panhandle where the Hackberry Fire burns across Morrill and Banner Counties.

WYZ101>119-101745-
Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range-
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin-
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County-
Goshen County-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills-
Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range-
Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley-
South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills-
Central Laramie County-East Laramie County-
Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk,
Redbird, Garrett, Esterbrook, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow,
Shirley Basin, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Rawlins,
Arlington, Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial,
Albany, Laramie, Bosler, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker,
Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs
1142 AM MDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...

The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.

WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.

WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming

WHEN...now through 1pm Tuesday

IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires from surrounding states.

HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.

CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/

