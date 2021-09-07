Wildfire Smoke to Blanket Southeast Wyoming Again Wednesday

Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western United States is expected to blanket southeast Wyoming again Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for all of southeast Wyoming.

WYZ101>119-081715- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range- Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County- Goshen County-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills- Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range- Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Esterbrook, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, Albany, Laramie, Bosler, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 1103 AM MDT Tue Sep 7 2021 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

A special weather statement has also been issued for degraded air quality across the Nebraska Panhandle through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1113 AM MDT Tue Sep 7 2021 NEZ002-003-019>021-054-055-095-096-081900- Dawes County-Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County- Morrill County-Kimball County-Cheyenne County- Northern Sioux County-Southern Sioux County- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Sidney, Brownson, Harrison, and Agate 1113 AM MDT Tue Sep 7 2021 The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Emergency Management Office through 1 PM Wednesday. WHAT...Degraded air quality from smoke from the western U.S. wildfires. WHERE...All Nebraska Panhandle counties. WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Wednesday afternoon. IMPACTS...Smoke from the western U.S. wildfires will continue over the Nebraska Panhandle through at least Wednesday morning. HEALTH INFORMATION...Recommended the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, we advise that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

The NWS issued the following statement late Tuesday morning:

