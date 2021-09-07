Wildfire Smoke to Blanket Southeast Wyoming Again Wednesday

Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western United States is expected to blanket southeast Wyoming again Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for all of southeast Wyoming.

Air Quality Alert

1103 AM MDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...

The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.

WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.

WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming

WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday

IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.

HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.

CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/

A special weather statement has also been issued for degraded air quality across the Nebraska Panhandle through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Special Weather Statement

The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the
Nebraska Emergency Management Office through 1 PM Wednesday.

WHAT...Degraded air quality from smoke from the western
U.S. wildfires.

WHERE...All Nebraska Panhandle counties.

WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Wednesday afternoon.

IMPACTS...Smoke from the western U.S. wildfires will continue
over the Nebraska Panhandle through at least Wednesday morning.

HEALTH INFORMATION...Recommended the elderly, young children, and
individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical
exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire
smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate
matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect.
Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, we
advise that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air
quality conditions.

The NWS issued the following statement late Tuesday morning:

Tuesday 9/7 – Due to smoke from distant wildfires degrading our air quality across southeast Wyoming, an Air Quality Alert continues until 1 PM Wednesday. A special weather statement has also been issued for degraded air quality across the Nebraska Panhandle through 1 PM Wednesday. Sensitive groups should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize time outdoors.

