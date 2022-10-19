Here’s Where to Trick (or Trunk) or Treat This Weekend, Cheyenne!

It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.

Cheyenne has quite a few trunk or treats around town so you can get in on the action and get all the candy for the kiddos. And the best part of trunk or treats, they typically have safe candy. Or, at least safe sources of candy, so there's a lot less worry when getting candy.

Take a look at these trunk-or-treat locations.

Friday Events

Cheyenne Police Department Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can trick-or-treat with Cheyenne's PD at their new public safety HQ at 415 W. 18th. They'll also have live music, the K-9 unit, and tasty treats.

Trick or Treat Off the Street at F.E. Warren

Friday, October 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy safe trick or treating with the family - keep in mind that you'll need base access to attend. 4907 Randall Ave. Building 401.

Rustic Reality Trunk or Treat and Apparel Drive

Friday, October 28 at 5 p.m. - trunk or treat with the kids and donate apparel to help the Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless. 3306 Kelley Dr.

Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Trunk or Treat

October 28, enjoy a free trunk or treat at Granite Rehabilitation. 3128 Boxelder Dr.

Saturday Events

Monster Splash at the Municipal Pool

6 to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Pool. Swim for pumpkins, snag some candy and have a great time. $15: Floating Pumpkin Patch & General Admission. $8: General Admission. 931 Martin Esquibel St.

Wild West Trunk Or Treat At The CFD Old West Museum

The Old West Museum always has a fun trunk or treat and a great setup for the kiddos. This kicks off Saturday, October 29th at 1 PM and runs until 4 PM. You can find more info here.

Spooky Trunk or Treat

Cocoa, treats, pumpkin painting, and more are waiting at the Spooky Trunk or Treat on October 29. Check it out from 3 to 5 p.m. at 1218 E. Pershing.

Cheyenne Cruise Night Trunk or Treat

October 29th at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy classic cars and sweet treats at 24th & Central Ave. Cheyenne Classic Chevy will also have a trunk or treat during the same time at 24th and Warren Ave.

High Country Harley Davidson Trick or Treating

October 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. Trick or Treat at the High Country store with your kids or fur babies. Plus, they'll have free hot cocoa. 3320 E. Lincolnway.

Prairie Hills Animal Hospital Trunk or Treat

October 29 from 2 to 4 p.m., you can come meet adorably dressed doggos while stocking up on trick-or-treat candy for the family. 6118 Countryside Ave.

Downtown Trick Or Treating And Hay Rides

Saturday, October 29th from Noon to 2 PM, you can check out all the haunts in downtown with the Cheyenne DDA. This will be an awesome event with local businesses supporting the event.

Connections Small Business Trunk Or Treat

Saturday, October 29th from 4 PM to 6 PM at Tyrell Chevrolet. Connections is an awesome group that's doing their second trunk or treat.

Cheyenne Hills Church Trunk Or Treat

CHC MOPS is hosting a Trunk Or Treat that also includes a chili cookoff. This is happening Saturday, October 29th at 5 PM until 7 PM.

Trunk N Treat At Fairfield Inn & Suites

Another great trunk or treat event with a trunk decorating contest, for those crafty and that love the season. This will happen in their back parking lot on Saturday, October 29th from 3 PM to 6 PM. You can find out more info here.

Sunday Events

Trunk Or Treat Ascension Lutheran Church

Sunday, October 30th, you can check out the trunk or treat at the parking lot of Ascension Lutheran Church from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Trunk-or-Treat by Church of Christ

Sunday, October 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. Stroll the parking lot of Church of Christ for a fun-filled trunk-or-treat event. 4704 Allan Road.

