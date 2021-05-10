Hiker Shares Video of a Snake Ball in a Tree

Just when you think you've seen it all, you realize that you haven't. A new video share shows what amounts to a snake ball in a tree. Yes, a snake ball in a tree.

I believe this video was captured near Billings, Montana a couple weeks ago. The person who shared it was kind enough to define exactly what a "snake ball" is:

A snake ball is literally a ball of mating snakes (usually garter snakes, like in this video). The ball is made up of nearly all male snakes writhing around a single female in an attempt to mate! This ritual happens once per year in the spring and only one male gets the chance to breed.

The more you know.

Get our free mobile app

This is the conglomeration of snakes that were attempting to make a love connection when this person grabbed their phone camera.

I will fully admit that snakes were created for a specific purpose in nature. However, my need to see them is not required. In this case, one is too many.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world