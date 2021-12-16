84-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dies After Rear-Ending Motor Grader
An 84-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rear-ending a motor grader.
It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday near milepost 7 on Wyoming 31 east of Manderson.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Milan Sylvester was behind the wheel of a westbound Chevrolet Silverado when he rear-ended a John Deere motor grader.
Sylvester, who was not buckled up, was taken to Washakie Medical Center in Worland and then onto St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Montana, where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the grader was not injured in the collision.
The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
