How To See Luke Combs’ Wyoming Antelope Hunt on A Netflix Show

Country Music Star Luke Combs has made it very clear that he and his wife Nicole love spending time in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. In the fall of 2020, Luke joined the crew from the Netflix series "MeatEater" and The Brothers Hunt in Wyoming to hunt Antelope and you can now see the hunt on Episode 1 of season 10 with Luke streaming now.

Luke stormed onto the country music scene in 2017 with his 1st #1 song 'Hurricane' and hasn't slowed down. To date, every one of his 11 songs he has released so far have been number 1 hits, with #12 coming soon.

MeatEater star Steven Rinella is the host of the show on Netflix, has authored 6 books and also does The MeatEater Podcast. He travels all over the world to hunt and fish all while filming to bring the action to all of us on Netflix. Not only is Steve quite the hunter, but since "EAT" is part of the shows title, you can imagine what great recipes and cooking tips he has too.

The Brothers Hunt are brothers Dan & Reid Isbell who are songwriters in Nashville and hunters that document their hunts across the country.

During their time in Wyoming, the guys got a chance to take in the Wyoming culture and excitement, right along with stalking and harvesting Antelope and doing what Luke does best, playing the guitar and singing.

Luke posted some of the pictures from the trip to Wyoming on his Facebook page

