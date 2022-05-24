When autumn rolls around, the Cowboy State sees hundreds of hunters grab their gear and take to the wilderness for a weekend tracking game and enjoying nature. The hunting season is a big deal here; so much so, that licenses raked in over $56,363,841 in revenue for the state as of 2020.

By May, hunters are already gearing up for the next season, dreaming of bucks and orange vests. If you have antlers and camouflage on your mind, the Game and Fish have an important announcement for you: Hunting license applications are due May 31 for multiple fall hunts.

Nothing sucks more than missing your chance to get a hunting license for the season. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds hunters to plan ahead and submit their applications early.

“Don’t wait until the last minute to apply for licenses. If you have questions, we want to help you,” - Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish License Section Manager.

License applications are coming due for the following game:

Antelope Licenses

Deer Licenses

Resident Elk Licenses

Pheasant (Glendo and Springer)

Beaver Licenses

Sandhill Crane Licenses

Turkey Licenses

Registering For a License

If you haven't registered for a Wyoming hunting license before, the process is fairly simple. Check out the Game and Fish website to create an account. From there, the Game and Fish offers multiple resources to assist with submitting your application.

Note that licenses are due no later than midnight, May 31.

A Note on License Types and Restrictions

Keep in mind that many game species are under limited quota licenses. Limited quota licenses restrict the location in which hunters can hunt species, as well as the number of animals allowed in a license.

License types vary based on the type of animals authorized for hunting under that license. The Game and Fish has several license types, ranging from Type 1 - antlered to any, to Type 9 - archery only. For a comprehensive list of license types, visit the Game and Fish's Hunting in Wyoming page.

For more information about Wyoming hunting licenses coming due, click here.