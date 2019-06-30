Did You Know The Laramie Soup Kitchen Accepts Game Meat?

Attention Hunters! Did you get lucky and draw a lot of tags? Do you have a freezer full of processed game meat that you just can't get through all of it? Good news! You can donate that extra meat to an organization that will make sure that the food goes to those who need it most in our community.

The Laramie Soup Kitchen accepts game meat. That's right. Of course, it has to be processed professionally, packaged, all that good stuff. But if you've got too much meat, they can help and you can help them in turn.