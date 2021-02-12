How to Stay In and Celebrate Galentine’s Day This Year

Perhaps this weekend is all about you and your girls.

This weekend is filled with holidays. Of course you have Valentine's Day on Sunday and Presidents' Day on Monday, but what about February 13? This is actually a holiday too. It's Galentine's Day which means it's all about you and your gals.

But where did it come from?

Galentine's first made it's debut on the show Parks & Rec. It was the brain child of Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knoppe. It's the perfect excuse to get together with your besties and have a girls night. Typically I would encourage you to find a new restaurant to try or meet up at your favorite cocktail bar. This year however, why not stay in?

Here are some tips for staying in and celebrating Galentine's Day.