The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has now extended a winter weather advisory southward to include Cheyenne, with snow and blowing snow expected for the Saturday night-Sunday morning time frame.

That means Wyoming's capital city is now under both a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory for this weekend,

Wind chills in Cheyenne are projected at -30 degrees for Sunday morning, with Laramie predicted to see a -24 wind chill factor on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this graphic on Friday morning:

National Weather Service

Here is the latest National Weather Service Forecast for Cheyenne:

Today Snow showers likely. Patchy fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy and cold, with a high near 4. Wind chill values between -10 and -20. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Wind chill values between -15 and -20. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 6. Wind chill values between -10 and -20. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night Snow. Low around -14. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of flurries after 11am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -3. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.