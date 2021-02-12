UW Theatre and Dance Presenting Virtual Comedy Performance

The University of Wyoming's Department of Theatre and Dance will be presenting a virtual edition of Qui Nguyen's popular comedy-adventure, “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms.”

This event will be live streaming each night at 7:30 pm from February 23-28.

Tickets are free for UW students (with a W number) and $5 for all others. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office from 10 am-4 pm Monday-Friday at (307) 766-6666 or by visiting www.uwyo.edu/finearts.

“She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” revolves around the character, Agnes Evans, a cheerleader struggling to come to terms with the death of her geeky younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook containing an unfinished campaign, she embarks on a journey into Tilly's imaginary world in an attempt to connect with her one last time.

This production is particularly notable for its high level of student collaboration, with students serving as a choreographer, associate scenic/props designer, technical director, dramaturg, and Dungeon Master.