According to U.S. Census figures released on Thursday (August 12th), Wyoming remains the least populated state in the country. Not only that, but aside from just a few others, it was also one of the slowest growing states in population overall from 2010 to 2020.

Wyoming's population grew 2.4 percent over that 10-year time period from 563,626 to 576,851. However, just nine out of 23 counties throughout the state grew. Despite being one of the slowest growing states in the nation, there were some counties that grew quite a bit though (*cough* Laramie County).

Yes, you guessed it from that subtle spoiler alert, Laramie County and Teton County both jumped up in population growth by 9.6 percent. That, in itself is not shocking either considering Cheyenne is one of the faster growing metro populations in the nation. However, if that does shock you, click on the link above and you'll see that it is. But of course Teton County is of course home to Jackson Hole, which is currently booming and has seen plenty of celebrities migrate there (thanks, state tax break).

Lincoln County, which borders both Utah and Idaho, saw an increase of 8.1 percent. Sheridan and Natrona counties grew by 6.2 and 6 percent, respectively, while Park County grew by 5 percent. Albany County increased by 2.1 percent and Cambell and Crook counties increased by less than 2 percent.

As for counties that decreased in population, Sublette County lost more than 15 percent of its population over the past ten years. Washakie County lost almost 10 percent of its population. Carbon County took the third biggest hit with an 8.5 percent loss. And Weston and Goshen counties each had more than a 5 percent loss in population.

Wyoming will not pick up a second U.S. House seat as it remains far too small. Prior to the recent Census, Wyoming was one of just seven states to have just one U.S. House Representative.

In terms of states that grew slower than Wyoming did over the past decade, only Michigan and Connecticut were lagging behind us while Ohio grew at the same rate as us. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia were the only three states to lose population over that time period.

So Wyoming was one of the slowest growing states. What's new? At least we're still growing!

