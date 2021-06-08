Wyoming Reports Five More COVID Deaths, Three in Laramie County

Five more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, including a woman and two older adult men from Laramie County, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

The newly confirmed deaths also involved a man and an older adult woman from Teton County.

The agency says the women had health conditions known to put individuals at higher risk of severe illness, and the Laramie County woman was the only one who was not hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 725 coronavirus-related deaths, 51,218 lab-confirmed cases and 9,626 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 50,228 lab-confirmed cases and 9,428 probable cases have recovered.