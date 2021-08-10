Iowa is Home to the World’s Smallest Bull

The smallest bull in the entire world resides in the Hawkeye State but just how small is it? Small enough to make the Guinness Book of World Records.

This bull is so tiny that your china shop would likely make it out unscathed.

Humphrey the Bull lives in Washington County, Iowa, and has been the world record holder for three years now.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Humphrey is known as a Minature Zebu Bull, but even as a mini bull, he's a bit on the short side. Humphrey is about 26.6 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds.

Humphrey resides at the farm of Joe and Michelle, just outside of Kalona, Iowa (about 25 minutes south of Iowa City).

Michelle said that when she learned Humphrey had achieved the record of "World's Smallest Bull", she became emotional, knowing what it meant for her family and the legacy of their farm in general.

According to The Cattle Site, Zebu Cattle originally lived in southwest Asia and are known for the prominent hump they have on their back. Another unusual thing about Zebu Cattle is that they are usually red or grey in color and typically fare better in the extreme heat than other cattle.

To see Humphrey's story and learn more about Humphrey came into the lives of Joe and Michelle, check out the video below from The Guinness World Records.

Story Source: Guinness Book of World Records

Story Source: The Cattle Site