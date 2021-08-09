Favorite Wyoming High School Football Stadium to Play In [POLLS]

The high school football season is drawing near in Wyoming.

Practice is underway for the big schools, while the other four classes start on Monday, Aug. 16.

That got us thinking about venues around the Cowboy State.

Get our free mobile app

Players, past and present, where did you like playing a game? Was it the field, the atmosphere, the lights, or something else that made you like or love playing there?

Taking into consideration all of the above, let us know where your favorite place to play was for football during the season?

Cast your vote below. The stadiums are in correlation with the current classifications. Even though Upton-Sundance is a conglomerate in Class 2A, we did list their home fields separately.

- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium