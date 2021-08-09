Favorite Wyoming High School Football Stadium to Play In [POLLS]

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

The high school football season is drawing near in Wyoming.

Practice is underway for the big schools, while the other four classes start on Monday, Aug. 16.

That got us thinking about venues around the Cowboy State.

Players, past and present, where did you like playing a game? Was it the field, the atmosphere, the lights, or something else that made you like or love playing there?

Taking into consideration all of the above, let us know where your favorite place to play was for football during the season?

Cast your vote below. The stadiums are in correlation with the current classifications. Even though Upton-Sundance is a conglomerate in Class 2A, we did list their home fields separately.

Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium

Did you know it would take the populations of Gillette (32,857), Laramie (32,381), Rock Springs (23,319), Sheridan (17,844) and Wright (1,200) to create a sellout inside Michigan's famed 107,601-seat Big House, the largest college football stadium in the nation?

For those of you not familiar with the Cowboy State, those are Wyoming's third through sixth most inhabited cities, along with the small mining town in Campbell County.

- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium

