4A Football Practice Has Begun!

The boys of fall are on the field as football practice for the 4A schools started on Monday. The season begins August 27th for the 4A schools while all the other classifications will start practice next week.

There's a lot to get through before the season begins and literally it's one step at a time. The defending champions in 4A football are Cheyenne East, who went 11-1 but everybody has some high hopes at this time of year. Casper-Natrona went 5-5 a year ago and lost their first-round playoff game to Thunder Basin 19-14 so the Mustangs want to take the next step this season. There's fundamental work to the max for the next few days, so the players need to be physically and mentally ready.

While conditioning is a huge part of the first few days of practice, some teams have been working on some schematic features right off the bat. Casper-Kelly Walsh went through some pursuit drills on Monday night and the Trojans would like to build on what they accomplished last season. They entered the 4A playoffs as the #7 seed and upset Cheyenne Central 28-14 before losing to Thunder Basin in the semi-final round 55-14. KW was 5-6 a year ago and a top 4 regular season finish is the goal for this group with the home playoff game that goes with it.

The first regular-season games in 4A are as follows on August 27th: Natrona will be at Cheyenne Central, Kelly Walsh travels to Cheyenne South. Cheyenne East will be at home on opening night to take on Thunder Basin in a rematch of the 4A title game in 2020. Sheridan opens the season in Laramie and Rock Springs will be at home to start the season against Campbell County.

Take a look at some of the sights and sounds of the first day of practice for the Casper schools on Monday. Enjoy!

