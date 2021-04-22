Jackosn Hole Shares Breathtaking Video to Celebrate ‘Earth Day’

As often as the rest of the state jokes about it, Jackson is still very much a part of Wyoming.

This biggest crack on the Jackson Hole area is that it has gone Hollywood, but you can't really blame the high class celebrities for wanting to enjoy a little piece of our paradise.

The official Jackson Hole, Wyoming Instagram account shared a beautiful video in celebration of Earth Day (April 22nd, 2021). The short, but breathtaking video highlights the wondrous outdoor views of the Cowboy State. Along with the footage, they added a caption that read:

We'd like to think we appreciate the Earth every day, but we are a little extra grateful for our corner of it today on #EarthDay. May we all do our part to preserve and protect it for many generations to come.⁠⁠

Get our free mobile app

You can't help but to understand the allure to the Jackson Hole area. Anyone that could afford to stay there forever, probably would. Here's to sharing that beauty with the rest of the world through film, while secretly hoping we can keep it all to ourselves.