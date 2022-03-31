We live on a fantastic planet. Nowhere else in the universe can maintain life, at least, that we've discovered so far.) So with Earth Day on the horizon, it's a great time to reflect on just how remarkable our home is. This year, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium is celebrating Earth Day in a big way!

Planetarium Coordinator Max Gilbraith announced today that the planetarium would feature a show celebrating Earth.

“Our annual Earth Day show will be celebrating our beautiful planet -- with stunning 4K images pole to pole and mountain peak to ocean bottom -- as we cherish our home world and the life upon it.”

The titular show "Earth Day" opens on April 22 at 7 p.m. The one-night-only feature explores our planet from the ground up, ending with exploration from the heavens. Among other topics, the film will cover glaciers, meteorology, climate, and the effects of humans on the environment.

But wait - that's not all! The planetarium plans to amp up excitement for this event with other celestial and terrestrial films throughout the month. Check out the complete schedule below.

University of Wyoming Planetarium April Events

April 1 at 7 p.m.: "Flat Earth." This film will cover space exploration, telescopes, how space and the sea relate, and more while teasingly covering the "flat earth theory" on April Fool's Day.

"Back to the Moon for Good." This film covers the 1960s and 1970s exploration of the moon.

"Liquid Sky: Indie." This film explores space via a light show and the sounds of Indie Music using state-of-the-art visualization technology.

"Wyoming Skies." This film explores Wyoming's constellations, planets, and other space events visible from our state.

"Aurorae: Dancing Lights." This film explores the Aurorae Borealis of Earth and studies if other planets have aurorae.

"Max Goes to the Moon." This film covers Tori and her canine companion, Max, as they journey to the moon.

"Search for Extra-Terrestrial Life." This film explores the work of scientists trying to discover alien life.

"Distant Worlds: Alien Life." This film explores space and the possibility of alien lifeforms.

"Liquid Sky: Pop." This film explores space to the music of pop and music visualization technology.

"Wyoming Skies." This film explores Wyoming's constellations, planets, and other space events visible from our state.

"Earth Day." This film explores Earth from the ground, sky, and space.

"From Earth to the Universe." This film explores the theories and explorations of space from the ancient Greeks to today.

"Mars." This film explores our neighbor, the little red planet.

"Mexica Archaeoastronomy: Between Space and Time." This film explores how astronomy played a role in Pre-Hispanic cultures in Mexico.

"Liquid Sky: Electronica." This film explores space through the music of electronica and music visualization technology.

Tickets and Reservations

Each show on the marquee costs $5 for members of the public and $3 for students, children, seniors, veterans, and first responders. Note that kids under 5 are free.

The planetarium does not require reservations, but seats are limited, so make sure to snag your tickets before the events sell out.

Find out more about this star-studded event here.