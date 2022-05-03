Sextortion Case Involving Wyoming Youth Still Under Investigation

A nationwide sextortion case involving multiple juvenile victims in Wyoming, including students from Albany County, remains under investigation, Laramie police said Tuesday.

According to a department Facebook post, Wyoming law enforcement became aware of the case in early 2022 after being contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police say the case involves multiple unknown suspects using several social media accounts such as Snapchat and Instagram to blackmail young female students into sending intimate and sexually explicit images and videos.

They say the suspects utilize victims' friends and follow lists to find and extort new victims.

"Although the suspect(s) remain unidentified, Wyoming DCI and LPD continue to actively investigate this case and work with the FBI in an effort to put a stop to this ongoing exploitation," the post reads.

Police say if you or someone you know is a victim, to report it to a trusted adult or law enforcement.

