Jameson Rodgers Checks in With Fans After ‘Terrifying’ Shooting Incident Disrupts His Show

One person was hospitalized in Batesville, Miss., on Saturday night (May 21) after gunfire rang out during Jameson Rodgers' headlining set at the city's annual SpringFest concert.

Rodgers — a Batesville native — posted a video message to fans on his Facebook on Sunday (May 22), checking in with fans and sharing some of his thoughts about the scary conclusion to an event that he says was, up to that point, one of his favorite performances ever.

"I just got home to Nashville, and honestly, still processing last night," the singer said. "First off, I just wanna say prayers to everybody that was involved in ... whatever happened last night."

Rodgers clarified that some of the details about the incident were still murky to him — though he added that he didn't thing the shooting was directly involved in the festival itself — but said that "it was very scary for a lot of people, and myself included, and the band and guys."

He extended his well-wishes to fans that were at the show, saying, "I'm sorry. That was pretty terrifying."

Still, Rodgers also noted that before the gunfire forced him to conclude his set several minutes early, his performance at SpringFest was "my favorite show of all time," and he thanked fans for showing up to the concert.

"Man, the support that y'all have shown me over the years is just, it's overwhelming. I was emotional onstage all night," he said.

According to WMC Action News 5, police have indicated that the shooter and the victim knew each other, and neither was from the local area. The victim was rushed to a hospital in the nearby city of Oxford, Miss., in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and Batesville police aren't offering any further details at this time, though they did extend their apologies to Rodgers, saying "The incident that happened had nothing to do with all of the family, friends and fans that came to support your homecoming.”

These 19 Country Stars Support Stricter Gun Laws: