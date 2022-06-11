Poll: Who Will You Vote For In Wyoming’s Congressional Race?
2022 is an election year, and there aren't many races in this non-presidential election year that are garnering more attention than Rep. Liz Cheney's run for another term.
Cheney, of course, has broken ranks with most of her fellow Republicans by openly and frequently engaging in a war of words with former President Donald Trump. She's also angered quite a few Republicans by serving on a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 2021 riots in Washington D.C.
She's front and center in that regard with the Jan. 6 Committee hearings being broadcast in primetime starting on Thursday
Also in the race is State Senator Anthony Bouchard, a conservative firebrand known for his advocacy of gun rights legislation in the state legislature. Bouchard has on social media accused Hageman of being Cheney's ''BFF."
Other candidates include Denton Knapp, a retired military officer, and businesswoman Robyn Belinsky of Sheridan.
Three Democrats have also filed to run, including the party's 2020 nominee for the seat, Lynette Grey Bull. Also filing are Steve Helling of Casper and Meghan Jensen of Rock Springs
Democrats face an uphill battle in deep-red Wyoming. The state last elected a Democrat 1n 1976, when Teno Ronacalio of Rock Springs was elected.
So who do you support? We'll publish the results of our poll next week!