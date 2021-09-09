Trump Endorses Harriet Hageman For Wyoming Congressional Seat

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman for Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat is currently held by Republican Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump in January and has since engaged in an ongoing war of words with the former president.

Cheney has, among other things, accused Trump of inciting a Jan. 6 riot in which Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in support of unproven allegations that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Numerous court rulings on the validity of the election results have failed to find any evidence of the voting being rigged.

Trump on Thursday issued this statement:

''I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney. Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis. Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up). Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!''

