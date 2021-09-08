Politico: Donald Trump To Endorse Hageman For Congress

Politico, a well-known political journalism outlet is reporting that Donald Trump will endorse Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman in the race for Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hageman finished third in the 2018 Wyoming Republican gubernatorial primary, behind Mark Gordon, who was eventually elected to the post, and conservative stalwart Foster Friess of Jackson.

According to the Politico article:

''Hageman isn’t just banking on Trump’s endorsement in the coming primary against Cheney: Top Trump staffers and allies are in her corner, including some who are in talks to occupy key roles on her campaign or with a super PAC prepared to back her. Some former Trump campaign hands and advisers met with Hageman in March at the urging of local conservatives."

The seat is currently held by Rep. Liz Cheney, who has engaged in a war of words with the former president ever since she voted for his impeachment in January, one of only 10 house Republicans to do so.

Even though the Wyoming primary election will not be held until August of 2022, a long list of challengers has jumped into the race, all more or less vying for the support of Trump's voters. Those candidates include state lawmakers Anthony Bouchard and Chuck Gray, Laramie County attorney Darrin Smith, Marissa Joy Selvig of Riverton, and several others.

Trump has said repeatedly that he wants Cheney's opponents to coalesce around one candidate so that she cannot win the nomination with a plurality against a split field of candidates.

But it's not clear at this point which of Cheney's challengers--if any--would drop out of the race if the former president does in fact endorse Hageman.