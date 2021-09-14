Norm Macdonald’s Funniest TV Appearances

The comedy world lost a great this week when Norm Macdonald died. The former Saturday Night Live star spent decades making people laugh doing standup comedy, anchoring Weekend Update, starring in Dirty Work, and hosting podcasts. For the past nine years, Macdonald had privately battling cancer; his diagnosis was only revealed after his passing. He was only 61 years old.

Macdonald left behind a massive body of work and fortunately, much of it is available online. If you’re in the mood, you can literally watch hours of Norm Macdonald clips on YouTube; Comedy routines, talk show appearances, podcasts, old SNL highlights, and on and on and on. If you want to know where to start, he is a brief list of some of his all-time greatest TV moments. There are so many more where these came from.