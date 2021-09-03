Jana Kramer Is Still Hoping to Find Her ‘Person’ After Divorce

Jana Kramer is ready to start dating again — or at least, she's not avoiding it.

In a new interview with People, the country singer and former One Tree Hill star — whose divorce from former NFL player Mike Caussin was finalized in July — says that she's cautiously re-entering the dating pool.

"I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again," Kramer reveals. "There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things."

Kramer filed for divorce in April, after nearly six years of marriage to Caussin. The divorce filing, obtained by People, accuses Caussin of "inappropriate martial conduct," including adultery. The couple first separated in 2016 after reports of Caussin's infidelity emerged, but he sought treatment for sex addiction, and they reconciled a year later, renewing their vows during a vacation to Hawaii.

The couple's marital trouble was a frequent topic of discussion on Whine Down, Kramer's podcast. It also provided the basis for a book titled The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

"I do have a past, and on paper it doesn't look pretty," Kramer says, explaining that she's looking for someone "that's interested in really getting to know the things that I went through and how it's shaped me now."

She and Caussin have two children together, a 5-year-old daughter named Jolie and a 2-year-old son named Jace. According to court documents obtained by E! News when the divorce was finalized, Kramer was awarded primary custody and ordered to pay Caussin $3,200 in child support every month.

In the same interview, Kramer says how being a single mom has changed her perspective, stressing that "the game's different for me now."

"I'm not looking to have a fling," she insists. "I'm want to find my person!"

