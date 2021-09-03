What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

We're cruising into the last three-day weekend of summer in Cheyenne, so get ready for fall. Before that, we have to figure out what all is going on this week. While summer is bailing on us, we do have a lot to look forward to with fall on the way. But, hey, it's Labor Day weekend, it's a full weekend of squeezing the last bit of life out of Summer with some travel and tons of grilling. Get those Dad shoes ready, you know, the New Balance with the green lawn stains on them? Bust out the jorts, we have a long weekend ahead of us. Go ahead and sneak out of work early, I'll write you a note.

LANCO At The Outlaw Saloon

Another mainstream country act is making its way to The Outlaw Saloon tonight. LANCO is sure to bring the house down.

Cheyenne Farmer's Market

The Cheyenne Farmer's Market is ready to kick off tomorrow from 7 am until 1 pm. You can get a variety of produce and other local goods. It's a lot of fun to walk around and look at everything.



Cheyenne Cruise Night

The merry band of cruisers will be out in force Saturday night and the weather looks awesome to check out all the fun cars that will be driving up and down Downtown Cheyenne. This week, they're raising money for Toys For Tots.

Cheyenne Cars And Coffee

If Cruise Night doesn't scratch your itch for awesome cars, how about Cars and Coffee? They'll be set up in the Railyard Parking lot Sunday.

Have a great LONG weekend!