Loretta Lynn has announced a stunning all-star lineup for a concert to benefit Tennessee flood relief that will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs are among the artists who will take the stage on Monday, Sept. 13, with more to be announced.

Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert will raise money for those in Middle Tennessee who were impacted when floods ravaged the area on Aug. 17 after more than 15 inches of rain fell in six hours. The subsequent flash flooding in Dickson and Humphreys counties killed 20 people, including the Lynn family’s longtime ranch foreman, Wayne Spears. Hundreds of homes were destroyed, and Lynn's ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., was among the properties that flooded.

Money from the upcoming concert will go directly to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Lynn says in a press release. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time to time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

Tickets to Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert ars set to go on sale on Friday (Sept. 3) at 10AM CT via Opry.com, with prices beginning at $65. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The benefit concert will air live on Circle Network at 8/7 CT and stream live on Circle All Access via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

“United Way of Humphreys County has been dedicated to our communities for years, and we established the Humphreys County Flood Relief Fund to get immediate and long-term needs met for all the flood victims,” Executive Director Nioka Curtis states. “We had no idea this would be one of the worst floods in our history, but our community will be whole again. It’s UWHC’s goal to help make that happen as quickly as possible with the help of our generous donors. From the rental deposits and down payments necessary for people to get re-housed, to remodeling, replacing clothing and rebuilding their lives, we want to make sure their needs are met and we will continue our fight to make that happen.”

Fans can donate to flood relief online or by texting TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.