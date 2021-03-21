Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have become one of country music's most beloved couples over the years.

The couple got married in a fairytale wedding in Mexico on March 21, 2015, with Aldean gushing to Us Weekly, "This is the best day ever – I've got my girl here, my friends, my family — it's the best day ever!"

Aldean and his first wife, Jessica, separated in April of 2013 and subsequently divorced. Aldean and Brittany Kerr announced they were dating in March of 2014 and got engaged that September, marrying six months later in a ceremony on the beach in Cancun.

They didn't waste time in starting a family of their own after they married. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in May of 2017, and announced the baby was a boy via social media a few weeks later. Brittany gave birth to their first child, Memphis, on Dec. 1, 2017.

The Aldeans announced they were expecting their second child on July 10, 2018, and revealed that they were having a girl in an online reveal in August. The couple welcomed Navy Rome Aldean on Feb. 4, 2019.

The couple turn up together on red carpets frequently, and they also both share frequent glimpses into their happy home life with their kids on social media. It's clear that they've become one big, happy family along with Aldean's two older daughters from his first marriage, Kendyl and Keeley.

The family moved into a massive dream home in a rural area outside of Nashville in mid-2020, and they've shared a number of shots of the staggering residence with fans online, too.

