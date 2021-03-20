Kane Brown preys on his wife Katelyn's E.T.-related fears in a humorous new video.

The country star shared a video with his social media followers that shows someone hiding in the bathroom of their home in an E.T. mask. As Katelyn innocently enters the bathroom and turns on the light, she is immediately startled upon seeing the creature crouching in the corner, letting out a horror-movie-level scream.

As she takes off running, she crashes into her husband, sending the glass in his hand shattering to the floor, with the singer and the couple's friends who were in on the prank laughing all the while.

"I know y’all didn’t forget @katelynbrown is terrified of E.T," Brown captions the video on Instagram, adding, "This is what it's like at the Brown's LMFAO."

The "Homesick" hitmaker has made a habit out of pranking his wife as of late, asking her trick questions like, "How old would you be if you were born 12 years ago?" The couple's one-year-old daughter, Kingsley, has also fallen victim to his mischievous ways, Katelyn sharing a video of her husband pretending to fall down, sending the infant into a fit of giggles. The couple welcomed Kingsley in October 2019, one year after they married in October 2018.

The chart-topping singer continues to expand his music empire with the recent announcement that he's launching his own record label, 1021 Entertainment, with Restless Road signed as the flagship artist.

"I want to give people chances to succeed. With 1021 Entertainment, I feel like we have a platform and team that can mentor and build up talent in country music," Brown describes the venture. "With my own label, I want to use it as an opportunity to shape and promote artists that may not have gotten a chance otherwise, for Restless Road and others in the future."

