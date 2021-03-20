Cheyenne Mayor: Don’t Panic If You See Water, But Report Flooding

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is asking city residents to report any flooding from melting snow as soon as possible.

The city received over 30 inches of snow with a record-setting winter storm that hit much of the region last weekend. And with temperatures expected to hit the low 50s on Saturday, much of that snow is likely to begin melting off.

In a video attached to this article, Collins urges citizens to not panic if they see water in the street, adding the city's drainage system is designed for that to happen.

But he says people should report any situation where the water appears to be backing up over curbs and threatening property as soon as possible.

You can call the Cheyenne Public Works Department at 637-6263.

You can see the mayor's comments in the attached video.