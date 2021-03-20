Jason Aldean may be the modern-day king of country music real estate. The country superstar has owned some incredibly lavish properties over the years, including a custom-built house that's one of the largest country stars' homes, coming in at 20,000 square feet or more.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, built their massive mega-mansion and moved into it in June of 2020. The jaw-dropping estate in a rural area outside of Nashville boasts every conceivable amenity, including complete suites for the couple's son Memphis and daughter Navy, an oversized restaurant-quality kitchen, a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and living space, a man cave, a complete bowling alley, a virtual golf driving range and more. The stunning pool area looks like it should be part of a high-end resort, and Brittany also has a two-story closet that's home to an impressive shoe collection, as well as an in-home spa. The total price tag for the massive luxury residence has not been made public.

The couple also purchased a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla. for $4.1 million in 2020, not long after listing their luxurious beach mansion on St. George Island in Florida for sale. They asked $2.95 million for the 7-bedroom, 8 1/2 bathroom, 6,983-square-foot vacation home, which sold for $2.375 million in September of 2020.

Aldean previously owned a 4,000-square-foot rural estate on 1,400 acres southwest of Nashville, which he listed for sale for $4.6 million in 2017, and he and his wife also sold their previous family residence, a one-of-a-kind rural castle, for $7 million in 2019.

Scroll thorugh the pictures below to see inside Aldean's astonishing Nashville-area estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the rest of his extraordinary real estate holdings.

