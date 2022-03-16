No one is immune to the late-night, wine-induced Amazon shopping spree — including Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany. The country superstar took to social media to document her latest purchases.

"This is what happens when your wife has a couple bottles of wine and wants to jump on Amazon and order some things that are just not even ... I don't even understand," Aldean says in a video.

The video text reads, "My wife has lost her mind!" with a squirrel and rolling eye emoji.

In the clip, we see several squirrel-sized picnic tables that come with their own blue umbrellas. There is also a large stack of Sweet Corn Squirrelogs for the Aldeans' new furry friends to munch on.

Brittany was one of the first to comment on the post, admitting she'd had, "A couple bottles LMAOOO😅."

Although the "Trouble With a Heartbreak" singer seems taken aback over the order, Aldean is not opposed to taking care of the wildlife on the couple's property. Brittany recently posted a video of the family putting out new feeders and tossing around some birdseed for all of the critters that come to visit.

Watch for the country star's impression of a bird at the end, and some sweet dance moves from Memphis, 4, and Navy, 3.

Aldean is gearing up to release the second portion of his double album. Georgia — the follow-up to Macon — will arrive April 22. He'll tour the album on the Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour this summer. Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver will serve as openers on the trek, which spans July 15 to Oct. 29.