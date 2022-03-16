Cheyenne NWS Predicts Snow Tonight, Bigger Storm Possible Soon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting rain changing to snow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today and tonight.

The agency says that while snow accumulations in most areas will probably be low, there is a chance of higher accumulations and some blowing snow early next week.

The agency posted this statement on it's website:

– A bit cooler today, albeit still relatively mild through this afternoon with rain showers becoming more widespread and changing to snow tonight. Highs will range from 45 to 55 degrees along and east of I-25 while generally remaining in the 30s to the west. Minor snowfall accumulations are possible overnight tonight into early Thursday, generally around an inch or less. Trending warmer and drier starting on Friday, with widespread 50s and 60s returning in time for the weekend. A few 70 degree readings will be possible in western Nebraska on Sunday! Looking ahead into Monday and Tuesday of next week, confidence is increasing that a broad area of low pressure will develop across the central and southern Rockies. A considerable amount of uncertainty still exists regarding the track of this storm, and naturally this will have a big impact on our weather in southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. Nonetheless, it is likely that portions of the region (including WY/CO/NE) will see a risk for accumulating snow and blowing snow. Amounts will heavily depend on the eventual storm track as well as the intensity of the system. As such, please continue to monitor forecasts over the next few days as details become better refined.