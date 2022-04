3A/4A Basketball All-State Teams Revealed

The Wyoming Coaches Association has released their all-state list for boys and girls basketball in 3A and in 4A.

Congratulations to Brenli Jenkins of Rock Springs who is a four-time all-state selection.

4A GIRLS:

Brenli Jenkins - Rock Springs (All-State in 2019, 2020, & 2021)

Kamrynn James - Rock Springs

Molly Hays - Cody (All-State in 2021)

Kennedi Niemann - Cody (All-State in 2021)

Boden Liljedahl - Cheyenne East (All-State in 2021)

Bradie Schlabs - Cheyenne East (All-State in 2021)

Jordan Jones - Cheyenne East

Joelie Spelts - Thunder Basin (All-State in 2021)

Laney McCarty - Thunder Basin

Emma Patik - Natrona County (All-State in 2021)

Megan Hagar - Natrona County

Megan Counts - Green River (All-State in 2021)

Logann Alvar - Kelly Walsh

Morgann Jensen - Laramie

Madison Robertson - Campbell County

4A BOYS:

Deegan Williams - Thunder Basin (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

McKale Holte - Thunder Basin (All-State in 2021)

Ryan Baker - Thunder Basin

Nathaniel Talich - Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Dylan Taylor - Green River (All-State in 2021)

Drew Jackson - Cheyenne East

Garet Schlabs - Cheyenne East

Tyler Pacheco - Kelly Walsh

Davis Crilly - Kelly Walsh

Andrew Hanna - Jackson

Alex Sanders - Sheridan

Kortlen Hilton - Star Valley

Lucas Engle - Riverton

Mahlon Morris - Laramie

3A GIRLS:

Demi Stauffenberg - Lander (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Brice Hansen - Lyman (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Sage Bradshaw - Lyman (All-State in 2021)

Charlsie Rose - Lyman

Jaylen Ostenson - Newcastle (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Shelby Tidyman - Newcastle

Reece Halley - Torrington (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Allison Olsen - Douglas (All-State in 2021)

Lauren Olsen - Douglas

Rylee Jo Ward - Burns (All-State in 2021)

Rosales Cantrell - Buffalo

Olivia Nielson - Kemmerer

Roxanne Rogers - Pinedale (All-State in 2021)

Elyn Bowers - Pinedale

3A BOYS:

Ashton Barto - Rawlins (All-State in 2020 & 2021)

Eli Kern - Rawlins

Kade Preuit - Wheatland (All-State in 2021)

Eli Patterson - Buffalo (All-State in 2021)

Cam Spence - Douglas (All-State in 2021)

Nate Halquist - Douglas

McKoy Smith - Lyman (All-State in 2021)

Brock Johnson - Powell

Tisso Guina - Lander

Jake Kampman - Kemmerer

Jackson Kirkbride - Burns

Court Gonsalez - Worland

Carter Clark - Worland

Brock Douzenis - Worland