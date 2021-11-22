Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood took their duet "If I Didn't Love You" to literal new heights for the American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21).

The televised performance started with Aldean seated at a rustic piano, positioned perfectly atop a roof with the city of Los Angeles playing the part of beautiful background perfectly. Before Underwood comes into frame in the video below, the performance is intimate, with the primary focus being on the touching lyrics and Aldean's delicate piano playing.

The gentle intimacy is purposely short lived, as soon Underwood enters and the song takes on a more powerful and urgent pace.

Dressed in a luxurious black ballgown, Underwood joins Aldean to bring the country flavor to the all genre awards show that was held at the Microsoft Theater.

Not wanting to compete with the cityscape behind them, Aldean and Underwood kept the rest of the set design understated, albeit still romantic. The pair were surrounded by their backup musicians, as well as chandeliers that had been placed on their sides around the stage.

In addition to Sunday's show, Aldean and Underwood performed this hit song at the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville. Aldean and Underwood released "If I Didn't Love You" this past summer as the first single from Aldean's new studio album, Macon. Speaking to the song's popularity, it has already reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

