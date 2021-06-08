Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest Will Return in October, With a Stacked Lineup

Jason Isbell's hometown northern Alabama festival, ShoalsFest, will return to the Muscle Shoals area in the fall of 2021. It will be the second iteration of the festival, as, after its debut in 2019, ShoalsFest took a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isbell shared the news of ShoalsFest's return, as well as the dates and lineup for the two-day party, on social media on Monday (June 7). "Here you go folks," Isbell wrote. "The thing you've wanted to happen is a happening thing."

ShoalsFest 2021 will take place on Oct. 2-3 in Florence, Ala.'s McFarland Park. Isbell and the 400 Unit, his ace backing band, will perform headlining sets both days. Other acts on the bill include Lucinda Williams, the Drive-By Truckers, Candi Staton, Centro-Matic, Slobberbone, Amanda Shires, Cedric Burnside, Pine Hill Haints and Farmer Jason.

Tickets for ShoalsFest 2021 will go on sale on Friday (June 11) at 10AM CT. General admission for both days starts at $99.50, and VIP options are available, too.

In 2019, ShoalsFest -- which only lasted one day, as opposed to the two planned for 2021 -- drew a crowd of about 5,000 concertgoers. Isbell and Shires, who are husband and wife as well as frequent musical collaborators, performed sets in 2019, as did Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow and more acts.

Additionally, the event featured the Single Lock Stage, curated by solo artist and former Civil Wars member John Paul White, which showcased up-and-coming artists. It hasn't yet been announced whether the Single Lock Stage will return in 2021.

Re-Live the Best Moments From ShoalsFest 2019: