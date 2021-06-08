Law Enforcement To Carry Special Olympics Torch Through Cheyenne

Members of Wyoming law enforcement agencies will carry the Special Olympics torch through downtown Cheyenne on June 17, according to a news release.

The Cheyenne leg of the torch run will begin at the intersection of Capitol and Randall Avenues around 9 a.m. that morning.

Get our free mobile app

It will proceed down Randall, with any Special Olympic athletes who want to be included in the event joining the run. SOWY athletes will then rest at the gate of F.E. Warren Air Force Base while law enforcement members continue that part of the run.

The athletes will join the torch run as it leaves the base. According to the release:

Total distance will be about 3 miles. During the Torch Run, runners will be wearing BLACK LETR logoed t-shirts while carrying the “Flame of Hope”, please be sure to cheer them on when you see them. For more information on the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run or to purchase a T-shirt, please visit www.SOWY.org.