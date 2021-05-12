Taste of Laramie 2021 Announced for Saturday, June 12th

Downtown Laramie is the place to be for this year's Taste of Laramie event set for Saturday, June 12th from 11 am to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for the event for the fundraiser that supports the local non-profit, Laramie Connections. The Taste of Laramie has lots in store for everyone with food, drinks, and great deals at local retailers in the downtown Laramie community.

According to the event Facebook page, this year's Taste of Laramie will also have food trucks on hand for your enjoyment. Tickets are limited and are currently selling for $40 online at the Taste of Laramie website. You can also purchase tickets for $50 at the check-in tent, located at Downtown Laramie's Hollyhock Commons from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Those in attendance with tickets will be provided with a wristband and a map of all businesses participating in the event. They will also receive a sampler tumbler. The tumblers will be used for participating businesses to pour beverages. Only those with a wristband and tumbler can participate. All are encouraged to come to the event to enjoy what downtown Laramie has to offer.

All proceeds from this year's event will go towards the purchase of a handicap van to help fill gaps that are not covered by current local transportation throughout the Laramie community.

The event is presented by Toyota of Laramie & Stag Arms and produced by Crux Cooperative Marketplace & Laramie Sunrise Rotary.

Saturday, June 12th will be here before you know it, so snag your tickets to the Taste of Laramie 2021 while you can!