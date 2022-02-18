‘Freedom Was a Highway’ Becomes Jimmie Allen’s 3rd No. 1 Hit, Brad Paisley’s 25th

Apparently, freedom is a good collaboration and a No. 1 hit. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley are on top of two country music charts this week with their collaboration "Freedom Was a Highway."

The hit duet has topped both the Billboard and Mediabase charts, climbing steadily since its release on Feb. 1, 2021. "Freedom Was a Highway" is officially Allen's third No. 1, while Paisley now has 25 under his belt.

Both artists took to social media to share their gratitude and excitement.

"Yo @bradpaisley this song was a fun one. I appreciate you doing this song with me and giving it that BP Swag," Allen writes, also thanking country radio, his co-writers, label, team and fans.

Paisley's words are a little more casual, alongside a selfie he took with Allen and a bottle of liquor.

"Freedom is... 96 proof! Honored to ride shotgun with you @jimmieallen," the country vet says. "I’ll be the Sally Fields to your Burt Reynolds anytime."

"Freedom Was a Highway" was the second single off of Allen's album, Bettie James Gold Edition. He wrote the song with Matt Rogers and Ash Bowers and also co-produced it.

Allen also achieved No. 1 status with "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" — his first two career singles.

In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Allen shares that his next single is called "Down Home," accompanied by a music video which was shot in his hometown of Milton, Del. The song is very personal to him, as it is a tribute to his father, who died in 2019.

