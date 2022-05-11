Jimmie Allen, Cardi B Recast &#8216;Money&#8217; as a Country Ballad on &#8216;Cardi Tries&#8217;

Bull riding wasn't the only new skill rapper Cardi B attempted on a recent episode of her web series, Cardi Tries: She also decided to re-interpret her hit from 2018, "Money," as a soulful and stripped-down country ballad.

On hand to help with both endeavors was Jimmie Allen, the special guest in the episode. Together, the pair brought "Money" to a stage that seemed like a cross between a honky-tonk and an in-the-round style songwriter night, two stages very unlike Cardi's typical sold-out arena shows and headlining festival slots.

The music itself was also uncharted territory for Cardi: Wearing a cowboy hat and fringed leather vest, she sat onstage on a stool, swapping her usual confident and hard-charging rap delivery for something more melodic — and much shyer. Allen sits at her side — watch here — accompanying her on acoustic guitar and soft backing vocals.

Cardi and Allen's performance was the culmination of a day of country-themed activities, including bull riding, shots of whiskey and line-dancing. You can watch the full episode of Cardi Tries: Country on Facebook now.

While Cardi B hasn't technically tried "country" before, she has had some country-themed activities on a previous installment of Cardi Tries. Mickey Guyton was another special guest on the show; in that episode, Cardi tried her hand at ranching.

