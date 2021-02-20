John Travolta has listed his sprawling, elegant estate in Maine for $5 million, and pictures show a vast, luxurious property that hardly seems like it could be a private residence.

Variety reports that the 67-year-old actor, who earned country cred and helped kick off a national line dancing craze with his portrayal of Bud Davis in the classic 1980 film Urban Cowboy, has listed the 10,830-square-foot, 20-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom residence in Islesboro, Maine, following the death of his wife, actress Kelly Preston. Preston died of cancer in July of 2020, and according to Variety, Travolta and Preston had already begun to make some changes in their extensive portfolio of real estate holdings prior to her death, buying and selling several luxurious properties since 2017.

The massive mansion was built in 1904, but it's been renovated and meticulously maintained over the years. Though the exterior of the residence has the imposing, formal look of an English country manor, the interior is actually surprisingly cozy. According to a spread in Architectural Digest in 1999, the Travoltas brought in decorator Christopher Boshears to re-imagine the rooms in whimsical, colorful tones that give the interior the air of a fanciful inn.

The mansion boasts a staggering 42 rooms, including a spacious living room with a fieldstone fireplace, a custom-built bar area, a dining room with a fireplace, an oversized kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator and extensive pantries. The first floor also includes an office and a laundry room.

The second floor consists of a master bedroom suite that opens onto a private sun porch. That suite has a full bathroom with a claw-foot tub and separate shower. The second floor also features 14 other bedrooms and 4 additional full bathrooms.

The entire third floor of the home is made up as a children's wing, including four themed bedrooms and a full bathroom, a separate schoolhouse, a library, a diner and a built-in theater stage.

The huge house also features two sun porches and a back deck that overlooks an in-ground swimming pool, while a detached barn provides car parking. The mansion sits on 48 waterfront acres and includes a private dock on Sabbathday Harbor.

Redfin estimates the asking price breaks down to $462 per square foot and monthly payments of $22,005.

Brian Wickenden with Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing on Travolta's Maine estate. Scroll through the photos below to see inside the manor home.