Laramie Wins Its Fourth Straight 4A Boys Swim Title [VIDEOS]

Team depth plays a huge role for Laramie Plainsmen swimming and diving, and it paid off in another Class 4A boys’ state championship on Friday.

Laramie scored 270 points to win their fourth consecutive 4A boys state title. The Plainsmen won only two of the 12 events, but placed all three relays in the top four and had 10 other top-six individual finishes to hold off Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central.

The Trojans won five events and score 249 team points. The Indians took third place with 233 team points and won two events.

Helping the Plainsmen to the team title were juniors Mace Spiker-Miller and Dylan Bressler.

Spiker-Miller captured his second straight state championship in the 100 butterfly race with a time of 52.43 seconds. He also took second in the 200 IM (2:02.66).

Bressler won his first state title on the diving board with a new state record of 515.35 points over 11 dives. The previous mark was 491.40 points, set back in 2002 by Tyler Wistisen of Kelly Walsh.

WyoPreps’ David Settle talked with the junior duo about winning a fourth straight team crown, their individual titles, keys to the team success, and their specialties.

Laramie head coach Tom Hudson was named the 4A Coach of the Year. This team title is his 12th state championship in boys’ swimming and diving and 19th overall as head coach at LHS. He talked with WyoPreps about what it took to top KW and Central, their two individual winners, and more.

The Plainsmen do not lose any points from this year’s state championship team.

Kelly Walsh was led by senior Carter Mahoney. He won both sprint freestyle races, the 50 and 100. The Trojans also picked up a win from senior Braden Lougee in the 100 backstroke. KW won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Cheyenne South won three events. They captured the 200 medley relay, and Jared Price won both the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

Cheyenne Central’s Ethan Merrill took first in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

WyoPreps will have additional photos and videos, plus some feature interviews on some of the top performers in the coming days.