UPDATE: Missing 2-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Dead

4:22 P.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Athian Rivera, the 2-year-old boy who went missing around noon today, has been found dead.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department plans to update the media at 5:30 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation by police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 2-year-old boy.

Police say Athian Rivera was last seen at 514 Desmet Drive around noon.

He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.

A​nyone with information on Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

