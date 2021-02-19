UPDATE: Missing 2-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Dead
4:22 P.M. UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say Athian Rivera, the 2-year-old boy who went missing around noon today, has been found dead.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department plans to update the media at 5:30 p.m.
The incident is still under investigation by police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 2-year-old boy.
Police say Athian Rivera was last seen at 514 Desmet Drive around noon.
He was wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with information on Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.
."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?