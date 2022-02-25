Jon Pardi Announces 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour
Jon Pardi is setting off on a major headlining tour this summer and fall. On Friday (Feb. 25), the singer announced plans for his 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour, presented by Case Construction Equipment.
The tour, named after his 2020 single from his Heartache Medication album, will get off the ground in Texas, with shows in Irving and Belton on July 14 and 15, respectively. He will then travel throughout the United States all summer, with stops in every corner of the country.
Pardi will close the 25-date trek in Nashville with a performance at Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 1, bringing along Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.
"I’m really excited to take two great friends and great artists out as openers for the Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour," Pardi notes in a press release.
The "Tequila Little Time" singer also chatted with American Songwriter about the tour, saying, "you get your buddies and put on a good show anywhere people will have you. Indeed, that’s what most heartens."
The tour announcement follows the release of the star's latest single, "Last Night Lonely." The song serves as the lead single from his upcoming fourth album, which he hopes to release in the fall.
Pardi also shared his excitement for the tour on social media.
"My friends @laineywilsonmusic and @haileywhitters are hitting the road with me and we can't wait to see y'all out there starting in July," he writes. "Presale code coming Monday #Pardianimals, so make sure you're on the list at the link up top! Gonna be awesome!"
Tickets go on sale on March 4 at 10AM local time.
Jon Pardi's 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour Dates:
July 14 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza
July 15 – Belton, Texas @ Bell County Expo Center
July 16 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre
July 22 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
July 23 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amp
July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Aug. 5 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Casino
Aug. 19 – Lampe, Mo. @ Black Oak Amp
Aug. 20 – Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill
Aug. 25 – Raleigh N.C. @ Red Hat Amp
Aug. 27 – Sharpsburg, Ky. @ Barnyard Amp
Sept. 8 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center Park
Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Sept. 10: Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp
Sept. 15 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
Sept. 16 – Big Flats, N.Y. @ Summer Stage @ Tags
Sept. 17 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center
Sept. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17- the rooftop
Sept. 23 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Sept. 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 2 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center*
Sept. 30 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center*
Oct. 1 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp*
*Hailey Whitters not appearing