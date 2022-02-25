Nothing To Do? Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend

Feel that chill in the air? It's starting to slowly move out. The cold snap is leaving Cheyenne! Let's give the cold snap a round of applauds for sticking around all week and giving us a real blast of Winter before we roll into March. With the cold snap heading out, that means we should get out of the house this weekend and find some things to do with the good fortune of not subzero weather, don't you think?

I've scoured the internet and found several events happening this weekend so you've got some assignments due for a successful weekend.

Cheyenne Little Theatre's "Don't Dress For Dinner"

This is the last weekend to catch the romantic comedy that you've been craving. Make sure you set up your date night this weekend around this play, it's going to be a lot of fun, AND, it's at the Atlas Theater, so you know it'll be a good time.

Hearts Of Steele At The Outlaw Saloon

If you're looking for some live music this weekend, the first stop will be the Outlaw Saloon with Hearts of Steele taking the stage.



Freedom's Edge Brewing Company's Multiversary

Expanding way into the multiversary for their 2nd ownership anniversary and the brewery's 10th overall anniversary, Freedom's Edge is ready to party this Saturday. Food, snacks, and a special anniversary beer make this the place to be this weekend.

Taylor Scott Band At The Lincoln

This will be a great show, Taylor Scott Band can get it and you'll be grooving all night to their tunes, along with the Josh Gonzales Band and Alysia Kraft of Patti Fiasco. Show kicks off at 8 Saturday.



Comedy Night Out For Parents At Dillinger's

This should be a good night of comedy and for a good cause! This event will get you out of the house Saturday night, and will also help benefit Unaccompanied Students Initiative.

This Stunning Greeley Estate Has Swans, a Theater and Muscle Cars