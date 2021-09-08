Jordan Davis' family just got a little bit bigger. The country artist and his wife of four years, Kristen Davis, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Locklan Joseph, into the world on Saturday (Sept. 4).

A photo shared by Davis on his official Instagram page on Sunday (Sept. 5) shows the proud parent of two holding up his sweet newborn for all to see. The adorable bundle of joy is wearing a beanie atop his head and has his eyes shut, as Daddy takes the selfie.

A second image shows Locklan solo, all wrapped up in a bird-adorned blanket and sleeping in what seems to be a hospital crib.

"God is good …” Davis captions the spread of photos before praising his wife for showing her strength in delivering baby No. 2. "Kristen is the toughest person I've ever met, and she did such an amazing job getting him here."

Davis, who also shares 21-month-old daughter Eloise Larkin with Kristen, even gave his followers an update on his wife and child's condition following Locklan's birth.

“Momma and baby are both doing great, and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise's Dad," he says.

Davis first revealed the happy news of his wife's pregnancy on Instagram in May 2021. At the time, he posted a gender reveal photo showing the then-family of three, holding up a sign with the words, "It’s a boy" scrawled on it.

"Add a few limbs to the family tree ..." the "Almost Maybes" star quipped, "Add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

As of yet, Davis hasn’t shared Locklan's exact time of birth, weight or height, but judging by the first photos, it's clear the little one is in good health and ready to be a brother to his big sister.

Davis has plenty to celebrate both personally and professionally. Along with expanding his family, the singer-songwriter is gearing up to hit the road for his Buy Dirt Tour, supporting his latest EP of the same name. The upcoming 17-city trek — featuring supporting acts Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter — begins on Thursday (Sept. 9) in Minneapolis and wraps in Boston on Sunday (Dec. 19).